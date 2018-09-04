LeBron James surprised students at New York City's Christ the King High School on Tuesday morning. He showed up to provide the school with a new locker room and gear.

James teased the moment with the Christ the King colorway shoes and jersey on his Instagram. He then showed up in the gym to the shock of gathered students.

TMW LeBron James visits your high school 😜



(via @KingJames) pic.twitter.com/hrnvDqqs7f — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 4, 2018

Coach Joe Arbitello tweeted the new locker room and gear.

Thanks to @KingJames for a new locker room and gear for the teams. pic.twitter.com/oEHGWuDTDg — Joe Arbitello (@ctkcoachjarbs) September 4, 2018

James has long been a supporter of Christ the King since it is one of the few Team LeBron schools in the country.

In the last 10 years, Christ the King's boys varsity team has won six Brooklyn/Queens Championships, five City Championships and five New York Catholic State Championships. Lamar Odom and Sue Bird attended Christ the King.

With James teasing the shoe, Nike released the LeBron 3 "Christ The King" Tuesday and it immediately sold out in a minute.