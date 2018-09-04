Watch: LeBron James Surprises Students at New York High School With New Locker Room, Gear

LeBron James teased the moment with his LeBron 3 "Christ The King" shoe that sold out Tuesday. 

By Charlotte Carroll
September 04, 2018

LeBron James surprised students at New York City's Christ the King High School on Tuesday morning. He showed up to provide the school with a new locker room and gear.

James teased the moment with the Christ the King colorway shoes and jersey on his Instagram. He then showed up in the gym to the shock of gathered students. 

Coach Joe Arbitello tweeted the new locker room and gear. 

James has long been a supporter of Christ the King since it is one of the few Team LeBron schools in the country.

In the last 10 years, Christ the King's boys varsity team has won six Brooklyn/Queens Championships, five City Championships and five New York Catholic State Championships. Lamar Odom and Sue Bird attended Christ the King. 

With James teasing the shoe, Nike released the LeBron 3 "Christ The King" Tuesday and it immediately sold out in a minute.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)