14-year NBA veteran Boris Diaw announced his retirement on Thursday and releasing the news in a video for Bros. Stories alongside fellow Frenchmen Tony Parker and Ronnie Turiaf.

Diaw last played in the NBA in 2016-17, appearing in 73 games for the Utah Jazz. Last season, he played for Levallois Metropolitans, a club in France's top professional league.

Diaw played for five teams over his career and won an NBA title as a member of the Spurs in 2014. He averaged 8.6 points per game in his career and peaked with 15.1 points per game in 2008-09 as a member of the Suns and Hornets. Diaw also had a decorated international career with the French national team and was a champion in the 2013 EuroBasket tournament.

A first-round pick in 2003, Diaw became a fan favorite in both Phoenix and San Antonio. He was known as one of the most creative passers in the league and seen as an integral cog in the Spurs 2014 title run.

Check out some of the best moments of that series against the Heat below:

Diaw was also renowned for his habits off the hardwood. His affinity for coffee was known throughout the NBA.

After Diaw's retirement, there will be seven active French players in the NBA next season.