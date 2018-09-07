The Cleveland Cavaliers announced plans on Friday to replace the former LeBron James banner with a mosaic of fan photos.

The new banner will be unveiled next month and features the face of the sandstone Guardian of Transportation statue from downtown Cleveland's Hope Memorial Bridge. It will be 110 feet tall and 210 feet wide.

The city approved the banner's design on Friday, reports Cleveland.com. It will hang on the side of Sherwin Williams' global headquarters. A billboard of James stretching out his arms while wearing a jersey that said "Cleveland" on the back used to hang on the same wall.

Cavaliers fans can be part of the new banner design, which will create a mosaic of thousands of pictures that show how people celebrate The Land. The team is taking photo submissions on their website until Sept. 21.

Alongside the mosaic, the banner will also feature the phrase "All For The Land," the Cavaliers' "C" logo and "Cleveland" in Destination Cleveland's script wordmark, which is used to promote tourism.

Just days after James announced he was signing with the Los Angeles Lakers, his 10-story billboard was removed. It was first erected in 2014 when James announced his return to Cleveland from Miami.