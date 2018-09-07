Nike unveiled LeBron James's new shoes, the LeBron 16, on Friday afternoon.

The kicks feature an improved knit makeup for increased lateral support, among other enhancements.

"The LeBron 16 introduces Battleknit 2.0, an evolved version of the scalloped knit featured on the Lebron 15," Nike announced in a press release. "Its structure increases tensile strength (important to contain James’s lateral force on court) and it has an elegant finish matching James’s current style.

The King's newest signature shoe also features a lower collar than the LeBron 15's, which will allow an athlete to move around more freely.

“The first thing we wanted to do was get a little lower in the cut of the shoe,” James in the release. “I wanted to get a little faster, ride a little bit closer to the court and be a little bit more dynamic.” Check out photos of the "Fresh Bred" colorway, the black and red iteration of the shoe:

Nike

Nike

James shared a photo of the 16's earlier this summer on social media. "The 1st of many treats to come this season!" he wrote. "I can’t wait for y’all to see what’s in store for the #LeBron16."

The LeBron 16 will be available September 20.