Celtics shooting guard Jabari Bird was arrested Friday in Brighton, Mass. after an alleged domestic violence incident, according to the Boston Police Department.

Bird, 24, will face charges for assault and battery, strangulation and kidnapping. No other details were released regarding the incident.

Boston Police said in a brief statement Saturday that Bird was being guarded by police at St. Elizabeth's Hospital and was undergoing an evaluation after the incident.

The victim was taken to a separate hospital to be treated for injuries sustained.

The Celtics are collecting information about the incident.

“We are aware of the incident involving Jabari Bird and are taking it very seriously,” the team said in a statement Saturday morning. “We are actively gathering information and will reserve further comment at this time.”

Bird was drafted by the Celtics with the 56th pick in 2017. He spent his rookie season on a two-way contract before being signed to the Celtics active roster in late July after an impressive showing in the Las Vegas Summer League.

The wing is set to earn $1.3 million in guaranteed money with Boston this season.

Bird is expected to appear in court on Monday to officially face charges.