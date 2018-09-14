The New York Knicks are reportedly expected to part ways with center Joakim Noah before training camp, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The team is continuing to work trade calls for Noah but management has also considered using the NBA's waive-and-stretch provision to release the center from his contract.

Noah and the Knicks separated in February following a heated argument between Noah and ex-coach Jeff Hornacek. New York's new head coach David Fizdale and general manager Scott Perry did not rule out the possibility of Noah rejoining the organization for this season, but that scenario has not gained traction.

Noah, 33, has two years and $37.8 million left on his contract. His expected $18.5 million salary for 2019-19 still counts towards the Knicks' salary cap, but that number could be reduced if a buyout is agreed upon. If not, stretching Noah's contract would at least allow the Knicks to spread the balance of his remaining contract into smaller cap hits over the next three years.