Dwyane Wade Announces He's Returning to Heat for 'One Last Dance'

Dwyane Wade announced his plans to rejoin the Heat, then retire at the conclusion of his 17th season in the NBA.

By Kaelen Jones
September 16, 2018

Dwyane Wade is returning for "One Last Dance."

Wade announced in a video he posted online that he plans to rejoin the Heat for one final season before retiring at the campaign's conclusion.

Wade has spent 13-plus seasons of his career with Miami.

"I feel it's right to ask you guys to ask you to join me for one last dance, for one last season," Wade said. "I've given this game everything that I've had, and I'm happy about that. And I'm gonna give it for one last season, everything I have."

Wade, 36, is a 12-time All-Star, eight-time All-NBA performer and a three-time NBA chamipon. He spent the beginning of last season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, prior to being shipped to Miami at the trade deadline. He averaged 11.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 67 games last year.

