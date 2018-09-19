Former ESPN star Jemele Hill will narrate LeBron James' upcoming documentary series on Showtime called Shut Up and Dribble, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter.

The three-part series was previously announced from James and Maverick Carter;s SpringHill Entertainment group. The series looks at the changing role of athletes in the current political and cultural climate against the backdrop of the NBA.

The title for the show comes from a comment Fox News host Laura Ingraham made to James in February when she criticized him for talking politics during an interview on James' Uninterrupted platform.

Hill just finished up a 12-year run as a reporter, columnist, analyst and TV personality at ESPN. Last year, she was suspended for two weeks by the network for responding to a tweet and saying that President Trump was "a white supremacist." Trump's press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, suggested that ESPN fire Hill.

“I think LeBron, like a lot of people, has been very frustrated by the behavior of this administration,” Hill said to The Hollywood Reporter. “[Black Americans] feel very insulted and vulnerable within this time because of who’s in charge.”

According to THR, the series will include interviews with James, Kevin Durant, Charles Barkley, Jay-Z and Justin Timberlake among several stars.