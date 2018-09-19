Jemele Hill To Narrate LeBron James' Showtime Series 'Shut Up And Dribble'

Jemele Hill will be the voice of LeBron James' new show that delves into the changing role of athletes in today's climate.

By Chris Chavez
September 19, 2018

Former ESPN star Jemele Hill will narrate LeBron James' upcoming documentary series on Showtime called Shut Up and Dribble, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter.

The three-part series was previously announced from James and Maverick Carter;s SpringHill Entertainment group. The series looks at the changing role of athletes in the current political and cultural climate against the backdrop of the NBA.

The title for the show comes from a comment Fox News host Laura Ingraham made to James in February when she criticized him for talking politics during an interview on James' Uninterrupted platform.

Hill just finished up a 12-year run as a reporter, columnist, analyst and TV personality at ESPN. Last year, she was suspended for two weeks by the network for responding to a tweet and saying that President Trump was "a white supremacist." Trump's press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, suggested that ESPN fire Hill.

“I think LeBron, like a lot of people, has been very frustrated by the behavior of this administration,” Hill said to The Hollywood Reporter. “[Black Americans] feel very insulted and vulnerable within this time because of who’s in charge.”

According to THR, the series will include interviews with James, Kevin Durant, Charles Barkley, Jay-Z and Justin Timberlake among several stars.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)