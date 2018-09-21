Lakers power forward Kyle Kuzma did not make SI's Top 100 NBA Players of 2019 list. While he failed to make the final cut, Kuzma did land on the 'Biggest Snubs' list.

In speaking about player development in a press conference Thursday, Lakers legend and current president of operations Magic Johnson revealed that he was relieved when Kuzma didn't make the list as it motivated him to improve.

"Kuz is a different guy," Johnson said. "Man, I mean, he got mad because he wasn't in the top hundred so I'm glad they didn't put him in the top hundred so he can keep working hard. It's that type of drive that we have with these players."

Listen to Johnson's press conference comments about Kuzma below:

Taken 27th overall by the Brooklyn Nets in the 2017 NBA draft, Kuzma was traded to the Lakers on draft day. He played a stellar rookie season for Los Angeles, averaging 16.1 points per game along with 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists.