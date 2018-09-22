Jimmy Butler will be absent from the Timberwolves' media day on Monday and their first practice of training camp on Tuesday, according to ESPN.

Butler was granted permission by Minnesota on Saturday to miss the team's season-opening activities, per The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski. Butler is expected to miss all of Minnesota's on-court activities for the early portion of training camp.

The four-time All-Star requested a trade from Minnesota on Thursday after meeting with head coach and president of basketball operations Tom Thibodeau. And while opposing teams have reportedly seen their offers "rebuffed" by Minnesota executives, Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor appears open to dealing Butler.

Minnesota enters 2018-19 looking to make the playoffs for the second-straight season. The Timberwolves secured the No. 8 seed in the West last year, going 47–35 before losing to the Rockets in the Western Conference playoffs.