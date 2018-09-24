2018 NBA Media Day: Live Blog

Quickly

  • With the NBA season right around the corner, players and coaches are discussing the year ahead at their team's media days. Follow along as The Crossover chronicles the best photos, quotes and moments from around the league.
By The Crossover Staff
September 24, 2018

NBA media day is a celebration around the league for the start of the new season. The day gives fans and media members a first look at team personnel after the offseason. A lot has happened since the Warriors won their third title in four seasons. LeBron James is a Laker, Kawhi Leonard is a Raptor and Jimmy Butler is most likely on his way out of Minnesota. 

The first exhibition game of the NBA preseason is on Sept. 28 when the Philadelphia 76ers play Melbourne United and the Boston Celtics take on the Charlotte Hornets. The NBA regular season begins on Oct. 16 with the champs, the Warriors, taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

But before any of that can get underway, players and coaches must face the media. Follow below for all of the highlights and latest news from media days around the league.

Kawhi Leonard looks thrilled to be a Raptor

Kawhi looks like his same ole self in his first photos as a Raptor.

Kawhi on playing in Toronto long-term

Kawhi Leonard opened up about playing for the Raptors for the first time since the trade. 

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Dwyane Wade's final season

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra convinced Dwyane Wade to return for his final season. 

Dwyane Wade's final media day

New Hornets coach James Borrego on the status of Kemba Walker

James Harden is excited for media day

Tony Parker as a Hornet feels weird

