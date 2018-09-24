NBA media day is a celebration around the league for the start of the new season. The day gives fans and media members a first look at team personnel after the offseason. A lot has happened since the Warriors won their third title in four seasons. LeBron James is a Laker, Kawhi Leonard is a Raptor and Jimmy Butler is most likely on his way out of Minnesota.

The first exhibition game of the NBA preseason is on Sept. 28 when the Philadelphia 76ers play Melbourne United and the Boston Celtics take on the Charlotte Hornets. The NBA regular season begins on Oct. 16 with the champs, the Warriors, taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

But before any of that can get underway, players and coaches must face the media. Follow below for all of the highlights and latest news from media days around the league.

Kawhi Leonard looks thrilled to be a Raptor

Kawhi looks like his same ole self in his first photos as a Raptor.

First look at Kawhi in a Raptors jersey 👀 pic.twitter.com/JFzh9xnZB9 — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) September 24, 2018

Kawhi on playing in Toronto long-term

Kawhi Leonard opened up about playing for the Raptors for the first time since the trade.

Kawhi Leonard: "I want to play here (in Toronto). As long as I have on a jersey, I want to play basketball. I came here with an open mind. [...] By winning games, this is how you get star-caliber players to want to come here and play.” pic.twitter.com/AAQFORIxIg — SLAM (@SLAMonline) September 24, 2018

Kawhi on Toronto long-term: If you’re looking in the future, you’re gonna trip over the present pic.twitter.com/yIfdu5xMJr — Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) September 24, 2018

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Dwyane Wade's final season

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra convinced Dwyane Wade to return for his final season.

Spoelstra on Wade's farewell tour: "He has this incredible blessing to know when that finish line will be and to be able to have the perspective to make every day matter." — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) September 24, 2018

Dwyane Wade says Erik Spoelstra is the one who convinced him to come back. Talked to him on a Friday. Decided on a Sunday. — Five Reasons Sports Network (@5ReasonsSports) September 24, 2018

Dwyane Wade's final media day

The Last Dance begins. pic.twitter.com/CiAM1Ff6wJ — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) September 24, 2018

Wade: "I was just a kid with a dream. ... I've laid it out on the line and given everything I have to the game. And I can walk away from this game OK with that." — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) September 24, 2018

Dwyane Wade says he will be “uncomfortable” with farewell but doesn’t mind “having one last chance for people to tell you how great you were. Not you are. You were. The whole last dance thing came out of nowhere. I don’t even know how to dance.” — Five Reasons Sports Network (@5ReasonsSports) September 24, 2018

Wade on starting: "That's like asking if you want breakfast in the morning. Of course. ... But I go into camp and I compete. I don't go into camp worried about starting." — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) September 24, 2018

New Hornets coach James Borrego on the status of Kemba Walker

"@KembaWalker's a Hornet. He wants to be here. I trust him, he trusts me. He's bought in. He loves the community. He loves the organization." - Coach Borrego #BuzzCity — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) September 24, 2018

"This is where I want to be. This is the place I love. I'm confident this is where I'll be." - @KembaWalker — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) September 24, 2018

James Harden is excited for media day

Got that 1st day of school flow today... 🚀 — James Harden (@JHarden13) September 24, 2018