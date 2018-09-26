Kyrie Irving Discusses Future With Celtics, Says Situation in Boston is 'Pretty F------ Good'

Kyrie Irving said he can't think about going elsewhere while the Celtics are this good.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
September 26, 2018

Kyrie Irving may not be one of next summer's elite free agents after all. 

In an extensive interview with ESPN's Rachel Nichols, Irving discussed his intention to stay in Boston despite his impending free agency. 

"Even if I ever try to think about that thought of going elsewhere, it would be like, 'What are you thinking?'" Irving said in the interview. "We're pretty f------ good here."

He added: "The future is very, very bright in Boston."

Irving's comments come amid speculation that the star point guard would opt out of the final year of his contract with the Celtics. Rumors regarding his potential departure from Boston escalated after Irving declined to state his desire to re-sign with the Celtics in June. The Knicks were even rumored as a potential landing spot.

The Celtics were hopeful that Irving would remain with the team long-term. Irving's discussion with Nichols gave them no reason to believe otherwise.

"I'm comfortable in the position I am in, and they know how I feel about them as teammates and the organization in general," Irving said. "I'm happy to be a part of it, and I can't wait for it."

The Celtics will travel to Charlotte on Friday to face the Hornets in the team's preseason opener. Tip off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)