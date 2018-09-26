Kyrie Irving may not be one of next summer's elite free agents after all.

In an extensive interview with ESPN's Rachel Nichols, Irving discussed his intention to stay in Boston despite his impending free agency.

"Even if I ever try to think about that thought of going elsewhere, it would be like, 'What are you thinking?'" Irving said in the interview. "We're pretty f------ good here."

He added: "The future is very, very bright in Boston."

In an extensive, entertaining interview with @Rachel__Nichols, Kyrie Irving all but said the words, "I am re-signing with the #Celtics in July, we don't need to discuss it anymore." He described his situation in Boston as "pretty f'n good." — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) September 26, 2018

Irving's comments come amid speculation that the star point guard would opt out of the final year of his contract with the Celtics. Rumors regarding his potential departure from Boston escalated after Irving declined to state his desire to re-sign with the Celtics in June. The Knicks were even rumored as a potential landing spot.

The Celtics were hopeful that Irving would remain with the team long-term. Irving's discussion with Nichols gave them no reason to believe otherwise.

"I'm comfortable in the position I am in, and they know how I feel about them as teammates and the organization in general," Irving said. "I'm happy to be a part of it, and I can't wait for it."

The Celtics will travel to Charlotte on Friday to face the Hornets in the team's preseason opener. Tip off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.