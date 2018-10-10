Jimmy Butler rejoined the Timberwolves for practice on Wednesday after previously sitting out due to a trade request and quickly made his presence felt at Minnesota's facility.

The four-time All-Star reportedly "verbally challenged teammates, coaches" and the Minnesota front office, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Butler called out head coach Tom Thibodeau, general manager Scott Layden and teammates Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns.

All-Star Jimmy Butler participated in Minnesota's practice, a session that included him verbally challenging teammates, coaches and front office, league sources told ESPN. Butler was vociferous and emotional at times, targeting Thibodeau/Layden/Towns/Wiggins. Story soon on ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 10, 2018

Butler's fire gave way to a dominant practice performance, which left coaches and teammates "largely speechless." During a team scrimmage, Butler reportedly screamed at Layden, "You f---ing need me. You can't win without me."

The Marquette product has been absent from team activities since requesting a trade from the Timberwolves on Sept. 18. He has reiterated his desire to be dealt before the season begins in multiple meetings with Thibodeau.

Butler's most likely destination could be Miami. The Heat and Timberwolves came close to a deal on Oct. 7, and have re-opened negotiations after the original trade framework fell apart at "the 11th hour."

Butler averaged 22.2 points per game in his first season with Minnesota in 2017-18. The Timberwolves exited the playoffs in the first round, losing to the Rockets in five games.