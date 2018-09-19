Report: Jimmy Butler Requests Trade From Timberwolves, Open to Nets, Clippers and Knicks

Jimmy Butler wants out of Minnesota.

By Chris Chavez
September 19, 2018

Jimmy Butler has requested a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Butler, 29, has provided the Timberwolves a list of one to three teams with whom he would listen to possible contract extension offers, according to Charania. Butler reportedly informed Tom Thibodeau of his desire on Tuesday. Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic adds that Thibodeau has been resistant on the idea of dealing Butler.

The max contract that the Timberwolves could offer Butler could be worth five years and $189 million. If he opted to sign elsewhere, he could receive four years and $140.6 million. In July, Butler reportedly turned down a four-year extension worth $100 million.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks are the three teams on Butler's list. All three are capable of signing him with their respective max cap space.

There Are No Winners in the Jimmy Butler Saga

Butler is among the possible stars for next year's free agent class, which could include Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Klay Thompson and Kyrie Irving.

Last season, Butler averaged 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

Timberwolves training camp is set to begin on Tuesday.

