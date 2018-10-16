Warriors guard Klay Thompson reportedly does not plan to give the team a discount when he hits free agency next summer, according to ESPN's Zach Lowe.

"Thompson has no plans to take a discount, and the Warriors don't expect him to, league sources say," reports Lowe.

Rumors circulated during the offseason over whether Thompson would sign a contract extension or wait to hit free agency in 2019. However, his father, former NBA player Mychal Thompson, suggested over the summer that contract negotiations were likely to continue next year.

Thompson enters the final season of his four-year, $68.9 million contract with the Warriors.

If he inks a contract extension, Thompson could lose up to $86 million. Next summer, the Warriors could sign Thompson to a deal worth nearly $188 million, contract expert Albert Nahmad predicted in May.

Thompson told the East Bay Times over the summer that he would "like to be a Warrior for life."

Along with weighing Thompson's options, the Warriors also have to consider what to do with Draymond Green, who is owed $35 million over the next seasons and will become a free agent in 2020. According to Lowe, "the league is curious about how his game will age," considering he has struggled with minor injuries.

Golden State looks to win its third consecutive NBA championship this season. The Warriors open their season on Tuesday night at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Tip-off is slated for 10:30 p.m. on TNT.