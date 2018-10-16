Report: Klay Thompson Has No Plans to Give Warriors a Discount in Free Agency

Thompson will become a free agent in 2019.

By Jenna West
October 16, 2018

Warriors guard Klay Thompson reportedly does not plan to give the team a discount when he hits free agency next summer, according to ESPN's Zach Lowe

"Thompson has no plans to take a discount, and the Warriors don't expect him to, league sources say," reports Lowe.

Rumors circulated during the offseason over whether Thompson would sign a contract extension or wait to hit free agency in 2019. However, his father, former NBA player Mychal Thompson, suggested over the summer that contract negotiations were likely to continue next year.

Thompson enters the final season of his four-year, $68.9 million contract with the Warriors.

If he inks a contract extension, Thompson could lose up to $86 million. Next summer, the Warriors could sign Thompson to a deal worth nearly $188 million, contract expert Albert Nahmad predicted in May.

Thompson told the East Bay Times over the summer that he would "like to be a Warrior for life."

Along with weighing Thompson's options, the Warriors also have to consider what to do with Draymond Green, who is owed $35 million over the next seasons and will become a free agent in 2020. According to Lowe, "the league is curious about how his game will age," considering he has struggled with minor injuries.

Golden State looks to win its third consecutive NBA championship this season. The Warriors open their season on Tuesday night at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Tip-off is slated for 10:30 p.m. on TNT.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)