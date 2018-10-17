Watch: Big Baller Brand Unveils Lonzo Ball's New $200 Sneaker

  The new shoes come with a price drop, costing $200 compared to the $495 for the ZO2 Remix. 

By Charlotte Carroll
October 17, 2018

Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball unveiled his second signature sneaker on Wednesday. The shoe is called The BBB ZO2.19.

Ball will wear the new shoes for this upcoming season with Los Angeles, reports Slam. He made the announcement in a video with his manager "D-Mo."

The release comes just over a year after the reveal of the ZO2 Remix, which was Ball's and Big Baller Brand's first signature shoe.

The new shoes come with a price drop since they cost $200. That's much cheaper when compared to the $495 for the ZO2 Remix. There are three editions available for pre-orders now on the company's website. More colorways will drop throughout the season. 

Last year, Ball averaged 10.2 points, 7.2 assists and 6.9 rebounds per game. The 20-year-old Ball will start his second season with the Lakers when they take on the Trail Blazers on Thursday night.

