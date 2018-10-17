Nuggets, Mike Malone Agree to Two-Year Contract Extension as Head Coach

Nuggets head coach Mike Malone reportedly received a contract extension on Wednesday.

By Kaelen Jones
October 17, 2018

The Nuggets and head coach Mike Malone have agreed to a contract extension, the team announced Wednesday. 

The official terms of the deal have not yet been released. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Malone's extension adds two years to his current contract, which was scheduled to end after this season.

Malone, the 16th head coach in Nuggets history, was hired by the franchise in June 2015. Denver signed him to a four-year deal with the final year being a team option. It was picked up at the end of last season.

The Nuggets have improved in each of Malone's three seasons. In 2015-16, Denver won 33 games; in 2016-17, the Nuggets won 40 games; last season, they won 46 games and missed the final playoff spot in the Western Conference by one game.

Entering the 2018-19 campaign, Denver is considered to have one of the NBA's intriguing cores headlined by forward Paul Millsap, center Nikola Jokic and guards Jamal Murray and Gary Harris. This offseason, the Nuggets added veteran point guard Isaiah Thomas in free agency and drafted highly-touted Missouri product Michael Porter Jr.

