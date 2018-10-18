Watch: LeBron James Throws Down Classic Vicious Dunk for First Points as a Laker

James scored on a classic LeBron dunk.

By Charlotte Carroll
October 18, 2018

LeBron James made his Lakers debut Thursday night against the Trail Blazers, and he didn't waste time making his mark. 

In his 16th season in the league, James first score came off a takeaway. He ran the ball back on the break and scored off a classic James dunk as the crowd erupted in cheers. 

He then scored on another dunk on the following possession.

The 14-time NBA All-Star agreed to a four-year contract worth $154 million with the Lakers this summer, leaving Cleveland after 11 totals years.

Last season, James averaged 27.5 points, a career–high 9.1 assists and 8.6 rebounds. He led the league in minutes for the second straight year, and he also made the All-NBA First Team for the 11th straight season. James appeared in the NBA Finals for the eighth straight year, where the Cavaliers were swept by the Warriors.

NBA
Will LeBron James’s Lakers Be Anything More Than a Spectacle?

The 33-year-old went to Miami from 2010–2014, winning two championships with the Heat. He returned to the Cavaliers and won a championship in 2016. James was the Finals MVP for each of his wins.

James lost his last two opening nights with a new franchise—losing to Boston in his first game with Miami in 2011 and falling to the Knicks in his return to the Cavs in 2014. 

Follow the game here

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)