LeBron James made his Lakers debut Thursday night against the Trail Blazers, and he didn't waste time making his mark.

In his 16th season in the league, James first score came off a takeaway. He ran the ball back on the break and scored off a classic James dunk as the crowd erupted in cheers.

He then scored on another dunk on the following possession.

The 14-time NBA All-Star agreed to a four-year contract worth $154 million with the Lakers this summer, leaving Cleveland after 11 totals years.

Last season, James averaged 27.5 points, a career–high 9.1 assists and 8.6 rebounds. He led the league in minutes for the second straight year, and he also made the All-NBA First Team for the 11th straight season. James appeared in the NBA Finals for the eighth straight year, where the Cavaliers were swept by the Warriors.

The 33-year-old went to Miami from 2010–2014, winning two championships with the Heat. He returned to the Cavaliers and won a championship in 2016. James was the Finals MVP for each of his wins.

James lost his last two opening nights with a new franchise—losing to Boston in his first game with Miami in 2011 and falling to the Knicks in his return to the Cavs in 2014.

