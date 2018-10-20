Knicks rookie forward Kevin Knox reportedly suffered a left ankle sprain during the first quarter of Saturday's game against the Celtics, the team announced.

Knox needed to be helped off the floor by a pair of teammates after rolling his ankle while driving to the rim on a fastbreak.

New York selected Knox out of Kentucky with the ninth pick in the 2018 draft. Entering Saturday, the 19-year-old had averaged 13.5 points and three rebounds in 26 minutes per game across two appearances.