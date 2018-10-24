Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday to talk about his new book, "The Mamba Mentality: How I Play," including how he tap danced at one point during his career to help strengthen his ankles.

While talking with the host about the various specifics about his preparation and training as a player mentioned in the book, Bryant had to agree with what Kimmel said he truly realized about the five-time champion by flipping through the book.

"Well first of all, you're a lunatic ... there's no two ways about it," Kimmel joked. "You always hear about your preparation and all the things you do, but when you read the specifics, you're like, 'Oh my god, this is a mental patient.'"

"That's true," Bryant responded while laughing.

In addition to talking about Bryant's work ethic, the two also spoke about Dodgers owner and former Laker great Magic Johnson and Bryant's relationship with entertainment icon Debbie Allen.

Bryant talked about his plan to visit the Dodgers when the World Series comes back to Los Angeles and how he stopped playing basketball with Johnson after one game against each other.

He also mentioned what it was like the first time he went to a tap dancing class with young children.

Whoever has video of Kobe tap dancing, please make it available to the world as quick as possible.