It's six games into the 2018-19 season and Steph Curry has already set another three-point shooting record.

The Warriors outraced the Nets in a 120-114 win on Sunday night behind Curry's 35 points. The Golden State sharpshooter nailed seven three-pointers.

It marks seven straight games in which Curry has hit at least five triples in a game, breaking the single-season record of six consecutive games previously set by George McCloud during the 1995-96 season.

From the get-go, Curry had it going, dropping 16 points in the first quarter alone. His final trey with just over a minute left to play gave Golden State a seven-point advantage it saw out through the remainder of the contest. The Warriors repelled Brooklyn, despite the hosts going 20-for-42 from behind the arc themselves.

For Curry, it was the latest installment in what's been a scorching run to the start of the season. Through the early sample size, Curry is averaging 33.7 points per game while shooting 55% from the field. He's connecting on a nuclear 52.7% from three-point range.

Kevin Durant has been in terrific form over the past three games, going for 30 points against the Wizards on Wednesday and 41 against the Knicks on Friday, before dropping 34 versus the Nets on Sunday. Durant's scoring presence has made up for the slow start that sharpshooter Klay Thompson has gotten off to this season. Thompson scored 18 points against Brooklyn, but went 1-for-5 from three-point range. He's now 5-for-36 this season from beyond the arc.

Nonetheless, so long as Curry continues playing at his current level, it will prove difficult to knock off the reigning champions on any night.