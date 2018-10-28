Report: Cavaliers Plan to Fire Head Coach Tyronn Lue After 0–6 Start

Lue has a .607 win percentage since becoming Cleveland's head coach in Jan. 2016. 

By Michael Shapiro
October 28, 2018

The Cavaliers "are planning to fire" head coach Tyronn Lue, per Stadium's Shams Charania, ending Lue's tenure with Cleveland after an 0–6 start to the 2018-19 season. Lue will be replaced by interim head coach Larry Drew, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Lue led Cleveland to its first championship in franchise history in 2016. He replaced former head coach David Blatt in Jan. 2016, reaching winning the Eastern Conference in three-consecutive seasons. 

The Cavaliers' run of success with Lue ended early this season, though, as the Cavaliers sit at 0–6 in their first season without LeBron James since 2014-15. 

Lue won 128 games as the Cavaliers head coach. He has a .607 career win percentage. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)