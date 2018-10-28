The Cavaliers "are planning to fire" head coach Tyronn Lue, per Stadium's Shams Charania, ending Lue's tenure with Cleveland after an 0–6 start to the 2018-19 season. Lue will be replaced by interim head coach Larry Drew, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Lue led Cleveland to its first championship in franchise history in 2016. He replaced former head coach David Blatt in Jan. 2016, reaching winning the Eastern Conference in three-consecutive seasons.

The Cavaliers' run of success with Lue ended early this season, though, as the Cavaliers sit at 0–6 in their first season without LeBron James since 2014-15.

Lue won 128 games as the Cavaliers head coach. He has a .607 career win percentage.