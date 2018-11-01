Derrick Rose turned back the clock on Wednesday night, pouring in 50 points in a 128-125 win over the Jazz at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Rose's performance drew reaction from across the NBA, including from Rose's former Eastern Conference rival LeBron James.

James and Rose have squared off in the East playoffs three times since 2010, with James winning all three series. Rose did beat James in the 2010-11 MVP race, though, claiming the league's top award in his third NBA season.

"Even when a superhero is knocked down he's still a superhero at the end of the day," James told reporters following Los Angeles's one-point victory over Dallas on Wednesday. "Derrick Rose showed he's still a superhero."

Watch James's full comments below.

Lakers' LeBron James said Timberwolves' Derrick Rose "showed he's still a superhero" w/ career-high 50 points.

Rose and the Timberwolves got the best of their first matchup with the Lakers this season, winning 124-120 on Oct. 29. The two teams will square off again on Wednesday, taking the floor in Los Angeles.