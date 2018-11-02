Former Cavaliers assistant coach Jim Boylan is suing the team for age discrimination, Ben Axelrod of WKYC3 reported.

Boylan, 63, served as one of Cleveland's assistants from 2013-2018 before he was fired last June. The ex-coach filed a lawsuit Thursday alleging that the Cavaliers "discriminate against employees and candidates for employment on the basis of age with respect to hiring, renewal, termination, pay, raises, benefits, and in terms and conditions of employment."

The suit adds that the "defendants discriminatorily favor younger less qualified candidates and employees over substantially older employees."

According to court documents obtained by WKYC3, Boylan claims that former Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue was the one who told him he was fired. Cleveland fired Lue on Oct. 28.

Lue left Boylan a voicemail that explained general manager Koby Altman and team owner Dan Gilbert's decision to fire the former assistant coach.

"[Altman] does not want to pick up your option," Lue said in the voicemail, per the filing. "He said it’s way too much money. They’re not gonna pay that kind of money for three assistants on the bench. He wants to go younger in that position and, you know, find somebody who’s a grinder and younger in that position."

Damon Jones, 42, ended up replacing Boylan as assistant coach. According to the suit, 45-year-old Mike Longabardi and 41-year-old James Posey also remained on staff.

The team turned to 60-year-old assistant Larry Drew as the acting head coach after Lue was fired on Sunday, but he may not remain in that role for long. Drew previously told reporters that he did not want to serve as the team's interim coach through the rest of the season unless a long-term agreement was reached.

The Cavaliers started the season 0–6 before a 136–114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 30. Cleveland plays the Hornets on the road on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.