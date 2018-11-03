Pacers guard Victor Oladipo came up with a clutch performance in Saturday's 102-101 win against the Celtics.

Indiana trailed by two with roughly 10 seconds remaining in regulation when Oladipo secured a rebound underneath his own basket. He then pushed the ball the other way, dribbling by Boston guard Kyrie Irving before gathering himself along the right side of the three-point arc. He rose and buried a go-ahead triple with 3.4 seconds remaining.

THE GAME-WINNER! 😱



Victor Oladipo scores 24 PTS with 12 REB to give the @Pacers the 102-101 victory on @NBATV! pic.twitter.com/WPv09kCN7x — NBA (@NBA) November 4, 2018

On the ensuing possession, Oladipo intercepted Gordon Hayward's inbound pass, knocking it away before running out the remainder of the clock to seal the victory.

Dipo steals it to ice it. What a game. pic.twitter.com/sZkdtoyhSr — Michael Gallagher (@MikeSGallagher) November 4, 2018

Oladipo finished the game with a game-high 24 points and 12 rebounds. His effort improved the Pacers' record to 7-3 this season.

Oladipo, who was named an All-Star for the first time in his career last season, entered Saturday averaging 22.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game this season.