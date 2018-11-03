Watch: Victor Oladipo Hits Go-Ahead Three-Pointer, Makes Game-Cinching Steal in Pacers Win vs. Celtics

Victor Oladipo put things away in the Pacers' 102-101 win over the Celtics on Saturday night.

By Kaelen Jones
November 03, 2018

Pacers guard Victor Oladipo came up with a clutch performance in Saturday's 102-101 win against the Celtics.

Indiana trailed by two with roughly 10 seconds remaining in regulation when Oladipo secured a rebound underneath his own basket. He then pushed the ball the other way, dribbling by Boston guard Kyrie Irving before gathering himself along the right side of the three-point arc. He rose and buried a go-ahead triple with 3.4 seconds remaining.

On the ensuing possession, Oladipo intercepted Gordon Hayward's inbound pass, knocking it away before running out the remainder of the clock to seal the victory.

Oladipo finished the game with a game-high 24 points and 12 rebounds. His effort improved the Pacers' record to 7-3 this season.

Oladipo, who was named an All-Star for the first time in his career last season, entered Saturday averaging 22.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game this season.

