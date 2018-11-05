Watch: Jamal Murray Erupts for Career-High 48 Points vs. Celtics

Murray's previous career high was 38 points, scored vs. Portland in January

By Michael Shapiro
November 05, 2018

Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray exploded for a career-high 48 points against the Celtics on Monday night, leading the way in a 115-107 victory in Denver. The Nuggets advanced to 9-1 with Monday's victory, tied with Golden State for the best record in the West.

Murray entered the fourth quarter with 29 points, but quickly added to his total with 19 points in the final 12 minutes. Murray's buckets led the way to Denver's best start through ten games in franchise history. 

Murray entered Monday night ranked fourth on the team in points at 15.7 per game. The Kentucky product had struggled from the field prior to the victory over the Celtics, shooting just 27.5% from beyond the arc. 

Watch the best of Murray's career night below:

Murray's previous career high was 38 points, tallied against the Blazers in January. The Nuggets will head on the road for their next contest, facing the Grizzlies at the FedExForum in Memphis. 

