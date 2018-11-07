Report: Terry Rozier Drawing Trade Interest From 'At Least' Seven Teams

There are reportedly mulitple teams monitoring Terry Rozier's status.

By Charlotte Carroll
November 07, 2018

Boston Celtics guard Terry Rozier has been receiving interest from several teams interested in a trade, reports The Athletic. 

According to The Athletic, at least seven teams have been monitoring Rozier's status and are waiting to see if Boston starts fielding calls.

The Ringer's Bill Simmons suggested the Phoenix Suns and Orlando Magic make sense as possible destinations with San Antonio as an interesting possibility. 

Rozier, who will be a restricted free agent this offseason, did not reach an agreement on his rookie extension with the Celtics in October. Point guard Kyrie Irving has expressed interest in re-signing with Boston. 

The 24-year-old Rozier was drafted 16th overall in the 2015 NBA draft. In his fourth season with the team, he has averaged 7.2 points, 2.1 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game in his career. This season, he's averaging 7.5 points, 2.1 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game in 10 contests. 

The Celtics are 6–4 this season and next face the Suns on Thursday.

