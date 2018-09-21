Kyrie Irving noted his excitement about the Celtics' potential in a new story by ESPN's Jackie MacMullan on Friday, and not just for the 2018-19 season.

In a story released Friday evening, Irving told MacMullan he believes Boston can compete with Golden State in a potential Finals matchup, adding optimism for the Celtics' future past this season.

"Can we beat Golden State in a seven-game series? Yes," Irving told MacMullan. "What we're establishing here, not just for this season, but for hopefully for the next few years, [is] something that's pretty special."

Irving didn't commit to Boston long term this offseason, eschewing a potential contract extension. The five-time All-Star said he opted to not sign an extension due to "financial implications," with Irving eligible up to potentially earn an additional $80 million if he waits to sign until the summer of 2019.

"I'm accepting it's going to be a constant story," Irving said. "It's a point in my professional career where it is a big-time decision. I've been away from Cleveland officially for a year now, and I'm finally getting acclimated in Boston."

Irving will join an impressive free-agent class next summer, with Jimmy Butler and Kevin Durant as headliners alongside Irving. And while speculation has been raised about Irving and Butler teaming up next summer, Irving said the pair hasn't discussed its respective basketball futures since 2016.

The Duke product averaged 24.4 points per game in his first season with the Celtics last year. He appeared in 60 games, ending his season in March due to a knee injury and subsequent surgery.