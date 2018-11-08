Former Ohio State running back and Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George isn't particularly happy with the state of the Buckeyes' program. George said there's a "level of dysfunction" in Columbus when speaking with SiriusXM on Tuesday and took aim at the team's uneven play of late.

"There’s something going on there that we the public don’t know," George said. "I feel like, my personal opinion, there’s a level of dysfunction there within the walls of Ohio State. Whether it’s with the coach, the administration, the coaching staff … something is not right."

Listen to George's full comments below:

George shied away from discussing Ohio State's season of scandal and left his criticism to the team's on-field performance.

"Something isn’t quite right there, especially when you're jumping into November football," George said. "This is when you make your claim, you know, 'hey, we're going to be one of the four teams in the Playoff.' I definitely think Ohio State has regressed a lot since the beginning of the year."

The Buckeyes trail Michigan in the Big Ten East by a game and sit at 8–1 overall, with their lone loss coming on the road at Purdue in October. The Wolverines will come to Columbus on Nov. 24 for a game that could decide the division title.

George played four seasons for the Buckeyes and won the Heisman Trophy in 1995. He totaled 36 rushing touchdowns in his final two seasons at Ohio State, rushing for 1,927 yards in his final season.