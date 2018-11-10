Brooklyn Nets point guard Spencer Dinwiddie showed his support for Colin Kaepernick with a pair of custom tennis shoes for Saturday's game against the Golden State Warriors.

Dinwiddie's footwear displayed the words "With Kap" across the top of his shoes and a picture of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick on the side. The shoes also featured the 49ers' gold and scarlet color combo.

The Los Angeles native has a custom shoe line and wears a new design for every game. He took to Instagram to explain that he drew inspiration for the design from Kaepernick "standing up for racial equality," as well as Wednesday night's shooting in Thousand Oaks, California.

"The man who inspired a nation to make a change with a 'kneel,' standing up for racial equality and their beliefs while sacrificing his athletic career in the process," Dinwiddie wrote. "On the heels of the tragedy in Thousand Oaks as a a Southern California kid I want to highlight that This is not to create division but rather to bring us together as it is bigger than basketball [sic]."

Kaepernick began kneeling on the sidelines during the 2016 season to protest police brutality and racial inequality in the United States. The quarterback has remained unsigned since he became a free agent following the 2016 season.