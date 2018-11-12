Nets guard Caris LeVert suffered a leg injury against the Timberwolves at the Target Center in Minneapolis on Monday, leaving the game on a stretcher at the end of the second quarter.

LeVert's right leg buckled upon hitting the court following a block attempt. The Michigan product immediately grabbed his knee upon falling to the hardwood, placing his head in his hands before being attended to by team doctors. LeVert left the court on a stretcher.

You can watch LeVert's fall below (warning: sensitive content):

LeVert was enjoying a breakout season prior to Monday's injury. He leads the Nets in points per game at 19, shooting 54.1% from the field. Brooklyn currently holds the No. 8 seed in the East, seeking its first playoff appearance since 2014-15.