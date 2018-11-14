Watch: Dwane Casey Gets Standing Ovation Before Pistons Game vs. Raptors

Fans greeted the former Raptors coach with cheers before Toronto's game against the Pistons.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
November 14, 2018

Dwane Casey made his return to Toronto on Wednesday for the first time since being fired by the team and joining the Pistons, and he did it to a roar of cheers.

Casey, who was fired by the Raptors in May, was welcomed back to Toronto with a standing ovation during the Pistons' visit at Scotiabank Arena, their only trip to Toronto this season. The Raptors also played a tribute video thanking Casey for his time with the team.

Casey's dismissal from the team came just days after he was selected as the NBA Coaches Association's Coach of the Year. Casey served as the Raptors head coach since 2011 and accumulated a 320–238 record in those seven seasons. The Raptors made five straight playoff appearances with Casey at the helm.

In 2017, the Raptors notched a franchise-record 59 wins and the best record in the Eastern Conference. Toronto was swept by the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference semifinals, however, ultimately leading to Casey's firing. 

Casey is now coaching in Detroit, where his Pistons are 6–6. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)