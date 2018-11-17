Watch: Jimmy Butler Makes Huge Block, Hits Game-Winning Three-Pointer in Sixers' Win

Jimmy Butler's fourth game as a Sixer was one to remember.

By Kaelen Jones
November 17, 2018

Jimmy Butler's fourth game as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers was one for the history books.

Butler keyed a game-winning sequence in the final moments of Philadelphia's 122-119 overtime win over the Hornets on Saturday. The four-time All-Star first swatted away Charlotte guard Kemba Walker's go-ahead attempt, then saved the ball by throwing it back in-bounds to a teammate.

Following a timeout, on the ensuing possession, Butler was isolated at the top of the three-point arc. As the seconds ticked away, he pulled up from the right side of the arc and buried a go-ahead trey, giving the Sixers a three-point lead with 0.3 seconds left.

Butler finished the game with 15 points. His shot spoiled a 60-point effort from Walker, whose tally marked the most scored in a single game this season. The Sixers improved to 3-1 since acquiring Butler and 11-7 overall.

