Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker scored a franchise-record 60 points Saturday night in an overtime loss against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Walker outscored all of his teammates combined en route to the 122-119 loss. The guard put up 16 points alone in the third quarter.

Kemba Walker scores 16 PTS in the 3rd quarter (39 total) on #NBA League Pass! #Hornets30 pic.twitter.com/oMzSUfCced — NBA (@NBA) November 18, 2018

The Hornets and Sixers battled back and forth all night, and Walker put up a big bank-shot three-pointer to give Charlotte a lead late down the stretch.

Kemba with The Shrug?! pic.twitter.com/h9bsvsVstU — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) November 18, 2018

However, the Hornet's defeat came after Jimmy Butler swatted away Walker's go-ahead attempt and threw it back in-bounds to a teammate. Following a timeout, Butler sinked a three-pointer with less than one second left in overtime to secure the Sixers' victory. If it had not been for Walker, the Hornets would have surely suffered a much tougher loss.

The game-saving block and the game-winning triple!



JIMMY BUTLER comes up huge for the @sixers down the stretch!#HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/P47MLqcXQU — NBA (@NBA) November 18, 2018

Walker scored 58 points, going 20-for-29 shooting, through regulation to put up the most points of any NBA player this season. He added another two in overtime.

Kemba Walker is the:

- 1st player in Hornets history with a 60-point game

- 2nd player 6'1" or shorter with a 60-point game in NBA history (Allen Iverson)

- 2nd player in NBA history with a 60-point game against the 76ers (Wilt Chamberlain) pic.twitter.com/CLpLe0XVLJ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 18, 2018

The Hornets next face the Boston Celtics on Monday at 7 p.m. ET.