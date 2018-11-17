Hornets' Kemba Walker Scores Franchise-Record 60 Points in Overtime Loss to 76ers

Walker put on quite a show despite the Hornets losing 122-119 to the 76ers in OT.

By Jenna West
November 17, 2018

Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker scored a franchise-record 60 points Saturday night in an overtime loss against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Walker outscored all of his teammates combined en route to the 122-119 loss. The guard put up 16 points alone in the third quarter.

The Hornets and Sixers battled back and forth all night, and Walker put up a big bank-shot three-pointer to give Charlotte a lead late down the stretch.

However, the Hornet's defeat came after Jimmy Butler swatted away Walker's go-ahead attempt and threw it back in-bounds to a teammate. Following a timeout, Butler sinked a three-pointer with less than one second left in overtime to secure the Sixers' victory. If it had not been for Walker, the Hornets would have surely suffered a much tougher loss.

Walker scored 58 points, going 20-for-29 shooting, through regulation to put up the most points of any NBA player this season. He added another two in overtime.

The Hornets next face the Boston Celtics on Monday at 7 p.m. ET.

