Kevin Durant Tells A Mavs Fan: 'Watch the F--king Game and Shut the F--k Up'

Warriors Kevin Durant told off a heckler who was sitting courtside at the Mavericks game in Dallas on Saturday.

By Charlotte Carroll
November 19, 2018

Warriors Kevin Durant told off a heckler who was sitting courtside at the Mavericks game in Dallas on Saturday, reports TMZ.

Durant told the fan during the first quarter to, "Watch the f------ game and shut the f--- up."

A fan sitting near the incident told TMZ that the heckler was using typical NBA fan trash talk and called Durant names. According to the fan, the heckler didn't say anything that crossed a line. Durant walked over and cussed the guy out.

According to TMZ, the fans laughed it off and kept up the trash talk.

The Warriors lost to Mavs 112–109, and Durant scored 32 points. 

Durant has dealt with hecklers online and in person before. Last year, his burner account that he used to respond to criticism went public. He also needed to be restrained in June when Cavaliers fans were trash talking his alma mater Texas.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)