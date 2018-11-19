Warriors Kevin Durant told off a heckler who was sitting courtside at the Mavericks game in Dallas on Saturday, reports TMZ.

Durant told the fan during the first quarter to, "Watch the f------ game and shut the f--- up."

A fan sitting near the incident told TMZ that the heckler was using typical NBA fan trash talk and called Durant names. According to the fan, the heckler didn't say anything that crossed a line. Durant walked over and cussed the guy out.

According to TMZ, the fans laughed it off and kept up the trash talk.

The Warriors lost to Mavs 112–109, and Durant scored 32 points.

Durant has dealt with hecklers online and in person before. Last year, his burner account that he used to respond to criticism went public. He also needed to be restrained in June when Cavaliers fans were trash talking his alma mater Texas.