Warriors point guard Stephen Curry was involed in a multi-car crash in Oakland, Calif. on Friday morning, but walked away unharmed according to ABC 7 Bay Area.

Curry's Porsche was reportedly hit twice. One car "spun out and hit him", according to the California Highway Patrol. The other car rear-ended the two-time MVP. Rainy weather in the Bay Area likely contributed to the accident.

The five-time All-Star is currently battling a groin injury and has missed Golden State's last seven games. The Warriors are 2–5 without Curry and have lost their last four contests.

Golden State will look to re-enter the win column on Friday as the Warriors host the Blazers. Tip-off from Oracle Arena is Oakland is slated for 10:30 p.m. ET.