Wizards Guard Bradley Beal Calls Trade Request Rumors 'Nonsense'

Beal called reports that he wanted to be traded "nonsense," on NBA TV on Monday. 

By Charlotte Carroll
November 26, 2018

Wizards All-Star guard Bradley Beal called reports that he wanted to be traded "nonsense," on NBA TV on Monday following Washington's 135–131 win over Houston.

After the game, Beal was asked by NBA TV's Dennis Scott to address the report that he wanted out that came out earlier Monday. 

"That's nonsense," Beal said. "I heard it earlier before the game and I was like if it ain't come from the horse's mouth, it wasn't me. I got this Washington jersey on, I come out and work everyday until otherwise. This is where I want to be."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier this month that the 8–12 team was making all players available in trade discussions including Beal and guard John Wall.

Beal's contract runs through the 2020-21 season, with caps hits of $27 million and $28.7 million each of the next two years. 

This season, Beal is averaging 21.5 points, 4.1 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.

