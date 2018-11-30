Pacers' Victor Oladipo Out Indefinitely With Knee Soreness, Reportedly Could Return in 'Near Future'

The All-Star guard has not played since Nov. 17 and is dealing with right knee soreness.

By Emily Caron
November 30, 2018

Pacers' Victor Oladipo is out indefinitely as he continues to deal with right knee soreness, the team announced Friday. Indiana will provide updates "when warranted."

The All-Star guard has not played since Nov. 17, when the Pacers took down the Atlanta Hawks 97–89. Oladipo, 26, had been listed as day-to-day until Friday's annoucement.

Shortly after the team's release, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Oladipo "is still working himself back into game condition and is expected to return in the near future." He also noted that there are no structural issues with Oladipo's right knee.

Through the 16 games he played prior to his injury, Oladipo was avergaing 21.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. The Pacers (13–8) have gone 3–3 in Oladipo's absence.

