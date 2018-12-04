Clippers guard Patrick Beverly was fined $25,000 for throwing a ball at a fan during Sunday's game against the Mavericks, the NBA announced Tuesday.

Beverley was given a technical foul and ejected from Sunday's game after launching a ball at a fan sitting courtside in American Airlines Arena.

Beverley accused the fan of cursing at him and said the spectator told him, "F--- your monther."

The fan was identified as Mavericks season-ticket holder Don Knobler. He said he called Beverley as a dirty player for accidentally hitting Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr.