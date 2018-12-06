Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James said he doesn't care about the chatter chatter on his work load or if other players would like to play with him.

Earlier this week, Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant said that other superstars might be hesistant to play with James because all that comes with being a teammate of the four-time NBA MVP. Lakers legends Kobe Bryant also made comments on James' play this week,

That hasn't affected the team as they have won four in a row and sit just two games out of first place in the crowded Western Conference.

"No, for what? I'm past the [taking things] personal stage," James said. "I can do whatever. I can have a huge workload, I can have a not so huge workload. ... It doesn't matter for me. What's most important is seeing my teammates make huge shots in the fourth quarter. ... That's what's most important to me. I can care less about the narrative about me. It doesn't matter. I'm a staple in this game."

James made his comments after scoing 20 of his 42 points in a 121–113 over the San Antonio Spurs.

James said he wouldn't comment on the Durant comments without the proper context.

"I would love to see the whole transcript of what was asked of him, the context it was asked of him, why it was asked and the whole thing," James said. "So I'm not gonna comment on it because I don't know the whole thing. That would be stupid on my part. I'm a veteran."