Milwaukee Bucks guard Mattew Dellavedova is being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Friday.

According to Wojnarowski, the Bucks are sending Dellavedova, John Henson and 2021 first and second-round picks to the Cavaliers in exchange for George Hill and Sam Dekker.

In 12 appearances this season, Dellavedova is averaging 1.7 points, 0.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. The sixth-year guard is returning to Cleveland after three years in Milwaukee. Dellavedova was a member of the Cavaliers' 2016 championship team and averaged 7.5 points per game, 2.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists that season.

Hill, who was acquired by the Cavaliers from Sacremento at the trade deadline last season, is currently averaging 10.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Dekker's short stint in Cleveland ends after nine games, where he averaged 6.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest.

According to Wojnarowski, Milwaukee will save $18 million in salary in the 2019-20 season with the trade.