Report: Nuggets Fear Paul Millsap Suffered Broken Toe in Loss vs. Hornets

Millsap left in the second half during Friday's loss in Charlotte and did not return.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
December 07, 2018

Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap is feared to have suffered a broken right toe during Friday night's loss in Charlotte, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported.

Millsap left in the third quarter of Denver's 113–107 loss in obvious pain after a hard fall. The Nuggets are still evaluating Millsap's status and have not yet confirmed the injury.

The 33-year-old forward accumulated 16 points, three rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 19 minutes before leaving the game. Millsap is in his second season with the Nuggets and is currently averaging 13.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and two assists in 27.1 minutes per game. The four-time All-Star was shooting 49.6% from the field, 40.7% from three and 71.1% from the free-throw line.

Millsap missed a significant portion of last season after undergoing wrist injury in November.

Trey Lyles and Mason Plumlee will likely see more playing time if Millsap is sidelined.

