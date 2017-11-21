Denver Nuggets Forward Paul Millsap Will Undergo Wrist Surgery

Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap will undergo surgery on his left wrist and be sidelined at least two to three months.

By Charlotte Carroll
November 21, 2017

Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap will undergo surgery on his left wrist and be sidelined at least two to three months, reports Yahoo Sports Shams Charania. 

Millsap was injured Sunday night in the team's road loss to the Lakers. Tests from the past few days revealed the need for surgery, Charania reported. 

Millsap was averaging 15.3 points per game and led the team with 1.3 blocks per game. 

Denver is 10–7 this season, with Millsap the star power in a young group of Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Gary Harris. 

Millsap signed a three-year, $90 million deal this summer with the Nuggets. He has played 12 seasons in the NBA. 

 

