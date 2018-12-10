Report: NBA League Pass Will Be Available for Purchase by the Quarter

The final three quarters of a game will be priced at $4.99, while the second half and fourth quarter will be $2.99 and $1.99, respectively.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
December 10, 2018

The NBA is set to announce plans to make NBA League Pass games available for purchase by the quarter, The Action Network's Darren Rovell reported on Monday.

According to Rovell, the league will start selling the final three quarters of any League Pass game for $4.99. The second half and fourth quarter will be priced at $2.99 and $1.99, respectively. 

The NBA originally introduced the fourth-quarter-only option in September.

"We imagine a situation where a fan has dinner at 8 o'clock and only has 30 minutes and can choose to buy a half-hour of a game," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in September.

The sales will be in effect for Monday's 11 games. 

Audiences will still be able to purchase the full game for $6.99. Full-season League Pass is also still available for $200, while team specific-passes can be bought for $120.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)