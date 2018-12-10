The NBA is set to announce plans to make NBA League Pass games available for purchase by the quarter, The Action Network's Darren Rovell reported on Monday.

According to Rovell, the league will start selling the final three quarters of any League Pass game for $4.99. The second half and fourth quarter will be priced at $2.99 and $1.99, respectively.

The NBA originally introduced the fourth-quarter-only option in September.

"We imagine a situation where a fan has dinner at 8 o'clock and only has 30 minutes and can choose to buy a half-hour of a game," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in September.

The sales will be in effect for Monday's 11 games.

Audiences will still be able to purchase the full game for $6.99. Full-season League Pass is also still available for $200, while team specific-passes can be bought for $120.