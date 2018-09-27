NBA Unveils Fourth Quarter Purchase Option on League Pass For $1.99

NBA fans will now have to option to purchase the final 12 minutes for $1.99.

By Michael Shapiro
September 27, 2018

The NBA introduced a new feature to its League Pass service on Thursday that allows fans to purchase the fourth quarter of out-of-market games for $1.99, according to ESPN's Darren Rovell

After unveiling single-game passes for $6.99 in 2015, the NBA's fourth-quarter plan is a new way to engage fans who don't want to commit the time or money to a whole matchup. The league is also planning to release options for purchase at the start of the second and third quarters by December, according to Rovell

"We imagine a situation where a fan has dinner at 8 o'clock and only has 30 minutes and can choose to buy a half-hour of a game," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said on Thursday.

Fans will still be able to purchase single games through NBA.com and the NBA app. Full-season League Pass is available for $200, while team-specific passes can be bought for $120. 

Regular-season action will begin on Oct. 16 with a doubleheader on TNT. The Celtics will host the 76ers at 8:00 p.m. ET. That game will be followed by the defending-champion Warriors hosting the Thunder at 10:30 p.m. ET. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)