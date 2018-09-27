The NBA introduced a new feature to its League Pass service on Thursday that allows fans to purchase the fourth quarter of out-of-market games for $1.99, according to ESPN's Darren Rovell.

After unveiling single-game passes for $6.99 in 2015, the NBA's fourth-quarter plan is a new way to engage fans who don't want to commit the time or money to a whole matchup. The league is also planning to release options for purchase at the start of the second and third quarters by December, according to Rovell.

"We imagine a situation where a fan has dinner at 8 o'clock and only has 30 minutes and can choose to buy a half-hour of a game," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said on Thursday.

Fans will still be able to purchase single games through NBA.com and the NBA app. Full-season League Pass is available for $200, while team-specific passes can be bought for $120.

Regular-season action will begin on Oct. 16 with a doubleheader on TNT. The Celtics will host the 76ers at 8:00 p.m. ET. That game will be followed by the defending-champion Warriors hosting the Thunder at 10:30 p.m. ET.