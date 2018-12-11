Watch: 55-Year-Old Filipino Basketball Legend Scores 142 Points in Exhibition Game

They don’t call Allan Caidic “The Triggerman” for nothing. 

By Dan Gartland
December 11, 2018

Caidic terrorized the Philippine Basketball Association and Asian national teams with his deadly three-point shooting in the late ’80s and ’90s. On Tuesday, at age 55, he lit up the scoreboard to the tune of 142 points. 

According to Spin.ph, Caidic hit a whopping 46 three-pointers (accounting for 138 of his 142) in a 184–73 win for his team. And he apparently played only in the first and fourth quarters. 

Now, this comes with a major asterisk. Caidic’s team was made up of fellow PBA legends, while the opposing team was composed of politicians from the Ilocos Sur province in the northern Philippines. 

The game was not exactly hard-fought. At one point in the video above, Caidic immediately heads toward the offensive end of the floor after his man dribbles past him. 

Still, it’s pretty impressive for a guy in his mid-50s to effortlessly hit that many threes in such a short period of time. It’s easy to see why Glen Rice was so impressed with Caidic when they played an exhibition together in 2010. 

