Report: Cavs' Tristan Thompson to Miss Two to Four Weeks With Sprained Foot

Thompson exited Monday night's game against the Bucks after injuring his left foot.

By Emily Caron
December 11, 2018

Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson is expected to miss two to four weeks with a sprained foot, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

The 2016 NBA Champion exited Monday night's game against Milwaukee midway through the third period after he fell to the floor following an awkward landing on Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon's foot. Thompson did not return.

Thompson, 27, told reporters after the game that his left foot was “a little sore and swollen." 

“I just fell forward on it, it’ll be all right,” Thompson said. “It happens when you’re rebounding and the little guys are down there. It’s part of the game. I’m just glad I was able to walk off on my own two feet.”

Thompson shot 6–7 from the field for 12 points before exiting the game. He added another six rebounds as Cleveland fell to the Bucks 108–92

He has averaged 12.0 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists through 27 starts this season.

The Cavaliers (6–21) will host the Knicks on Wednesday. Tip off is set for 7 p.m. ET.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)