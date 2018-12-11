Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson is expected to miss two to four weeks with a sprained foot, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

The 2016 NBA Champion exited Monday night's game against Milwaukee midway through the third period after he fell to the floor following an awkward landing on Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon's foot. Thompson did not return.

Thompson, 27, told reporters after the game that his left foot was “a little sore and swollen."

“I just fell forward on it, it’ll be all right,” Thompson said. “It happens when you’re rebounding and the little guys are down there. It’s part of the game. I’m just glad I was able to walk off on my own two feet.”

Thompson shot 6–7 from the field for 12 points before exiting the game. He added another six rebounds as Cleveland fell to the Bucks 108–92.

He has averaged 12.0 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists through 27 starts this season.

The Cavaliers (6–21) will host the Knicks on Wednesday. Tip off is set for 7 p.m. ET.