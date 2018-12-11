Jimmy Butler is doubtful for the Sixers' matchup against the Nets on Wednesday night, coach Brett Brown said on Tuesday.

Butler sat out Tuesday's practice after the All-Star guard suffered a strained groin in the first quarter of Monday's 116–102 win over Detroit. Butler left the floor with two minutes and 20 seconds left in the first quarter and did not return to the game.

MRI results on Butler's injury showed no structural damage, according to ESPN's Zach Lowe.

"The MRI came back favorable, but we will list him as doubtful for tomorrow night," Brown said. “In regards to what are we guessing or what are we thinking going forward, we really can’t make that prediction. What we can say is that the MRI revealed, as I said, nothing significant, but we deem him to be doubtful for tomorrow night.”

Through 13 games with the Sixers, Butler has averaged 19.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists. The 29-year-old guard joined Philadelphia in November after being traded from Minnesota, where he averaged 21.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 10 games with the Timberwolves this season.

The Sixers (19–9) currently sit in third place in the Eastern Conference and will host the Nets on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.