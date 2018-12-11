Sixers' Jimmy Butler Suffered No Structural Damage to Strained Groin

Butler's MRI showed no structural damage to his groin, which he strained on Monday.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
December 11, 2018

Jimmy Butler is doubtful for the Sixers' matchup against the Nets on Wednesday night, coach Brett Brown said on Tuesday.

Butler sat out Tuesday's practice after the All-Star guard suffered a strained groin in the first quarter of Monday's 116–102 win over Detroit. Butler left the floor with two minutes and 20 seconds left in the first quarter and did not return to the game.

MRI results on Butler's injury showed no structural damage, according to ESPN's Zach Lowe.

"The MRI came back favorable, but we will list him as doubtful for tomorrow night," Brown said. “In regards to what are we guessing or what are we thinking going forward, we really can’t make that prediction. What we can say is that the MRI revealed, as I said, nothing significant, but we deem him to be doubtful for tomorrow night.”

Through 13 games with the Sixers, Butler has averaged 19.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists. The 29-year-old guard joined Philadelphia in November after being traded from Minnesota, where he averaged 21.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 10 games with the Timberwolves this season.

The Sixers (19–9) currently sit in third place in the Eastern Conference and will host the Nets on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)