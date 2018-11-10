The Timberwolves are sending All-Star Jimmy Butler to the Philadelphia 76ers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Details of the trade are still being finalized.

After one season in Minnesota, Butler wanted out after the team made it clear it would not offer him a max contract extension. He requested a trade in September and has been eagerly awaiting a deal while the Timberwolves tried to find a trade partner.

Philadelphia will reportedly send Robert Covington and Dario Saric to the Timberwolves in exchange for Butler, Justin Patton and a second-round draft pick, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Butler and the Sixers "fully expect" to come to terms on a long-term contract this summer, Wojnarowski added. Butler will form a "Big Three" for Philadelphia with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

Last season, Butler averaged 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.0 steals in 59 games. He was named an All-Star for the fourth time in his career, made third team All-NBA and second team All-Defense.

The 29-year-old shooting guard has averaged 21.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists through 10 games with Minnesota this season.

Butler, 29, is currently in his eighth NBA season. He spent his first six years with the Bulls, who drafted him with the No. 30 pick in 2011 out of Marquette. In his previous seven seasons, Butler has only played more than 70 games twice. His rookie season was the lockout-shortened 66-game season when he only played 42 games, but his second season he played all 82. The only other time he played more than 67 games in a season was his last year in Chicago when he played in 76 contests.