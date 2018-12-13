Report: Dirk Nowitzki Set to Make Season Debut Thursday vs. Phoenix

Nowitzki will be one of six players in NBA history to play 21 seasons. 

By Michael Shapiro
December 13, 2018

Dirk Nowitzki will make his season debut on Thursday when the Mavericks face the Suns, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon. Nowitzki missed Dallas' first 26 games of the season while recovering from offseason ankle surgery

Nowitzki's debut marks his 21st season in Dallas, which is an NBA record for most seasons with one team. Nowitzki is one of six players in NBA history to play 21 seasons. The 40-year-old forward averaged 12 points and 5.7 rebounds per game last season. He is expected to come off the bench for the Mavericks. 

Dallas has hit the ground running in 2018-19 and sit in seventh in the West at 15–11. Guard Luka Doncic is at the forefront of the Rookie of the Year race by taking the reigns of the Mavericks offense at just 19 years old. 

The Mavericks are searching for their first postseason birth since 2016. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)